Grammys Red Carpet

After spending the last two Sundays watching award show red carpets — first, the Golden Globes, followed by the Critics’ Choice Awards — you’d think we’d be ready for a break from the glitz and glamour of it all. But since we otherwise spend our time in sweatpants at home, having a sartorial escape in the form of red carpet fashion is especially welcome this year. The next stop on the marathon that is award season? The 2021 Grammy Awards. And with music’s biggest night, comes plenty of bold and daring style choices from the industry’s hottest talent. (We’re looking at you, Harry Styles.)

Airing on Sunday night, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are a long time coming — they were originally supposed to take place in January before being postponed to March due to the pandemic — which means that the A-listers in attendance have had plenty of time to plan out their red carpet looks. If we are to judge by past awards, standouts of the night will include Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Billie Eilish, all of whom have a reputation for going the extra mile style-wise. (We’ll never forget when Cardi B came dressed in a vintage Mugler oyster shell in 2019.) This year should be no different, whether or not their over-the-top looks only live on Instagram.

So order your takeout and put on your most elegant pajamas, because we’re in for a night of Grammys fashion like nothing we’ve ever seen — literally. Ahead, the best-dressed celebrities.

Beyoncé in Schiaparelli

It's the Schiaparelli earrings — and the surprise appearance — for us! Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion was a 1920s angel in this feathered getup at the Grammys.

Dua Lipa in Atelier Versace

Dua Lipa really said, Why wear one outfit to the Grammys, when I can wear five?

Harry Styles in Gucci

And here we were thinking Harry Styles would only debut one boa at the Grammys.

