Gene Simmons Learned The Hard Way That Sometimes Less Is More

Last year (long before the pandemic) we told you that disgruntled Trump supporter Gene Simmons put his Beverly Hills mansion on the market for 22 million dollars because he’s moving to Washington to escape California taxes. It seems nobody wanted to buy it until the Altman Bros from Million Dollar Listing got their hands on the listing. They observed that the 16,000 sq ft house was packed to the rafters with KISS paraphernalia and souvenirs – gold and platinum records covered the walls up and down the stairs. The house also had WAY too much ostentatious furniture in every room. The Altmans decluttered the whole place – removed every trace of KISS, and replaced Gene’s decor with sleek minimalist furniture. After the “renovation” they upped the price and put the house on the market for 25 million!

