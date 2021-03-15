Joel Mchale Shops The Farmer’s Market Like A Pro

We can tell you EXACTLY where to find comic Joel McHale every Sunday morning without fail. And it’s NOT church. It’s the Farmer’s Market in Studio City. One of the few places that has been open all through the pandemic- because it’s outdoors and shoppers keep their social distance. We always loved McHale on E’s show The Soup – he made fun of everybody. Joel has admitted he’s a workaholic and during the past year he faithfully arrived at the Farmer’s Market bright and early each week, in a very organized fashion. Note the different colored bags he brings for the various purchases- all attached to his little shopping cart. We can’t help but notice that he has also cultivated some pandemic muscles, but lotsa luck recognizing THIS famous shopper with all that stuff on his head…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

