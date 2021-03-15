Grammys 2021: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, BTS and more steal the show as the best dressed celebs on the red carpet

Awards nights are fun and full of fashion but when it comes to Grammys, it is much more than that. Though this year was a lot different due to pandemic, Grammys never fail to make it all worthy with full of incredible performances and strong style game.

Grammys red carpet is all about quirky statements filled with bold and experimental expressions, something where going all glam is the mission. Here are some best dressed straight up from the red carpet.

DUA LIPA

Starting up with the all time sensation Dua Lipa, this year she went all bold and dignified the Grammys in an appealing and striking Versace’s completely see- through butterfly dress featuring crystals all over. The floor sweeping gown had sparkling butterfly work on the bodice which came out with the side cut-out details near her waist. The spaghetti straps with the plunging neckline added more charm to the gown. The crystal work gown also featured a super high-thigh slit covered a pink bikini lining. She adorned the gown with high strappy heels keeping up with bold eyes and subtle makeup. Beside this, it was also a memorable night for this beauty as she had 6 nominations and an eye- catching performance. She also had her fair share of win!

BEYONCE

It was the day for the queen, Beyoncé made history with total 28 wins at Grammys. The singer became the most decorated celebrity by becoming the first female with most Grammy wins. Well, talking about her arrival at the 2021 Grammy her glamorous appearance definitely made heads turn, the queen was seen donning the off-the shoulder leather mini dress by Schiaparelli Haute Couture, adorned with black tompe l’oeil nail gloves and matching tights she topped the look with drop earrings and Jimmy Choo platforms worth $950.

TAYLOR SWIFT

Taylor made a comeback at the Grammys after long break of four years and we just can’t keep our eyes off this beauty. She was spotted in a floral sheer custom mini dress made by Oscar de la Renta. The high neck mini dress featured pressed flowers which turn out to be a 3D print feel the dress also had flower pressed sheer sleeves giving out spring feels. She adorned the look with pink heels by Christian Louboutin and went for a rosy makeup look with pink eyes, blushed cheeks and pink lips keeping up her hair tied back in a messy bun she looked surreal. The singer not only made her fans go crazy with her top-notch look but also by winning the Abum of the Year for ‘Folklore’.

MEGAN THEE STALLION

Megan Thee Stallion made an enormous entrance in Dolce & Gabbana’s all bold and bright gown. The bright orange gown featured a massive bow at the back and a high- waist high slit adding a popping element to the outfit. She adorned the look with diamond studded heels, and a diamond set which included a neck choker, pair of earrings and diamond bracelet.

HARRY STYLES

Harry Styles always steals the show with his strong style games. Not only did he set the Grammy stage on fire with his opening performance with his famous song ‘Watermelon Sugar´, he also won the Grammy for Best Pop Solo. He raised the temperature at the red carpet by donning a yellow plaid Gucci fit adorned with a quirky purple boa.

BTS

The South Korean sensation and global popstars made their appearance at the Grammys but this time, virtually, all the way from Seoul. BTS chose Louis Vuitton line for the evening. The collection was all quirky and mostly in the shade of black, white and tan, it also featured some damn cool elements like RM’s stuffed animal creature clinging to his hoodie and J-Hope’s exuberant flower corsage.

BAD BUNNY

Talking about the exceptional and experimental fashion, here is Bad Bunny who made his remarkable appearance at the red carpet of Grammys in a Burberry suit. He accessorised with a sunflower and wore a beanie with bunny ears. This simple and subtle look is something what we call power dressing.

BILLIE EILISH

Last but definitely not the least, the fashion icon was seen donning a monochromatic floral look in a custom Gucci’s co-ord look which included bell-bottomed pants and a matching button-up-shirt. She adorned the look with matching manicure, and accessorised the look with a requisite bucket hat and a matching face mask, and this look was definitely the show stealer.

