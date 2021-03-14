Esha Gupta looks smoking hot as she poses in a blue and green two piece bikini

Miss India 2007 and Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is smoking hot and there's no denying that. The actress is also quite active on social media and knows how to stun her followers with her jaw dropping pictures.

On Saturday, Esha dropped a gorgeous photo of herself from a recent photoshoot. In the picture she is seen wearing a blue and green two piece bikini and a sheer shrug. The background and the lightning of the picture makes Esha look dreamy. She accessorised herself with golden chains around her neck and a metallic choker.

"Make a wish," she wrote along with the picture.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Esha Guupta (@egupta)

A day ago she had shared another hot picture of herself posing in a two piece pink bikini. She looks fiercely hot in the pictures and we're obsessed with Esha Guptas's new avatar!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Esha Guupta (@egupta)

Esha made her debut with the film Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi. She was a part of several other films like Baadshaho, Humshakkals, Total Dhamaal and many others.

ALSO READ: Esha Gupta sizzles in pink two piece bikini in bold photo

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results