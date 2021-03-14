Kids’ Choice Awards 2021: BTS nabs most trophies; Robert Downey Jr., Millie Bobby Brown win awards

It's the award season! Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2021 took place on Saturday night where comedian and actor Kenan Thompson served as the host. Vice President of the United States Of America Kamala Harris also addressed the viewers and encouraged the young generation for creating a better future.

Meanwhile, global popstars and Grammy-nominated artists BTS nabbed the most awards at KCAs 2021. They received the awards virtually, all the way from Seoul. The septet continued their winning streak from Korean awards to the US award shows as they head into Grammys 2021 day.

Amongst the actors, Robert Downey Jr., Millie Bobby Brown win major awards whereas Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber took home orange blimps in music categories.

Here's full list of winners:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Alexa & Katie

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Stranger Things

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America’s Got Talent

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES

SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force)

FAVORITE MOVIE

Wonder Woman 1984

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr. (Dr. John Dolittle, Dolittle)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Soul

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls World Tour)

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Justin Bieber

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

'Stuck With U' – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

FAVORITE SONG

'Dynamite' – BTS

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

BTS (Asia)

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR

Charli D’Amelio

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR

James Charles

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

LeBron James

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Among Us

