Kids’ Choice Awards 2021: BTS nabs most trophies; Robert Downey Jr., Millie Bobby Brown win awards

It's the award season! Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2021 took place on Saturday night where comedian and actor Kenan Thompson served as the host. Vice President of the United States Of America Kamala Harris also addressed the viewers and encouraged the young generation for creating a better future.
Meanwhile, global popstars and Grammy-nominated artists BTS nabbed the most awards at KCAs 2021. They received the awards virtually, all the way from Seoul. The septet continued their winning streak from Korean awards to the US award shows as they head into Grammys 2021 day.
Here's full list of winners:
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
Alexa & Katie
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
Stranger Things
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
America’s Got Talent
FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES
SpongeBob SquarePants
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR
Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force)
FAVORITE MOVIE
Wonder Woman 1984
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Robert Downey Jr. (Dr. John Dolittle, Dolittle)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Soul
FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls World Tour)
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana Grande
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Justin Bieber
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
BTS
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
'Stuck With U' – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
FAVORITE SONG
'Dynamite' – BTS
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
BTS (Asia)
FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR
Charli D’Amelio
FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR
James Charles
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Simone Biles
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
LeBron James
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Among Us
