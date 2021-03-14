“I wanted to act since I was 2,” says actress Aditi Sharma

Actress Aditi Sharma, who is best known for shows like Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, Kaleerein opens up on her passion for acting. The actress who initially hails from Delhi was a successful youtube before she entered the world of acting. Today, Aditi is one of the most celebrated personalities on Indian television.
While expressing her love for acting, Aditi says "I love being an actor because this is something I always wanted to do since I was a kid, since 2 to be precise. It makes me feel alive and makes me feel that I am doing something right. Also I can be an astronaut, doctor, writer whatever I feel like in my movies or shows. It is like living so many lives in one human body and I enjoy experiencing it"
