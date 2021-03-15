“I don’t need to wear a bikini to set the screens on fire”, says Akanksha Puri

Akanksha Puri, former Maa Parvati, who had won hearts playing the famous mythological character has been in the news for her upcoming projects, especially the one with actor Randeep Hooda. Soon to make her web debut Akanksha is currently busy promoting her upcoming song release ‘Dangerous’.

For the record Akanksha Puri and Shrey Singhal were seen setting the screens on fire with their bold and sultry song ‘Jahan Tum Ho’ which had turned out to be a massive hit and much loved by the fans. With the teaser launch of the song ‘Dangerous’ the fans surely have their hopes high with this duo collaborating again.

When asked about the song and working with Shrey again Akanksha said, “if it’s me and Shrey together it has to get viral, after all I am his lucky charm n I gave him his biggest hit! But yes something that makes it even more interesting is that it’s Directed by director Gifty, I was waiting to work with him since long as I am a huge fan of his work! He got the best out of me, me and Shrey are lucky that ‘Jahan Tum Ho’ was directed by Ahmed Khan and ‘Dangerous’ by Gifty sir! I can definitely promise my audience that this time too we will heat up the screens but this time I will do it with my clothes on. Shrey and me share a very good bond and we were thinking of collaborating with the right song since long as after ‘Jahan Tum Ho’ people have huge expectations from this duo! I felt Dangerous was the right choice.”

