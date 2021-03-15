Shehnaaz Gill’s casual avatar is the perfect summer daytime wear

Shehnaaz Gill has transformed into a diva ever since her exit from Bigg Boss 13. From her physical transformation to her fashionable looks, she has made a lot of heads turn with her style. Being one of the most famous television celebrities, Shehnaaz Gill has a massive fandom rooting for her upcoming debut in Diljit Dosanjh’s Honsla Rakh.

Apart from that, she has starred in multiple music videos and they surely are a treat to watch for her fans. In her recent social media post, Shehnaaz Gill is seen dressed in a super casual avatar and we are love-struck yet again. With an orange crop top and a pair of baggy denims, Shehnaaz Gill surely knows how to keep her summer style on point. Take a look at her pictures.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen in a music video with Badshah and the actress is being lauded for it.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shehnaaz Gill opens up on acid attack threats and morphed videos of her on social media

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results