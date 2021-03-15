Alaya F gives a glimpse of her back tattoo as she poses in a skimpy bikini

With just a film old, Bollywood actress Alaya F sure knows how to keep her followers engaged with her social media game. From dance videos to fitness videos to fun videos with her family, Alaya often gives fans a glimpse into her life. She also shares stunning pictures from her holiday.

On Monday evening, Alaya dropped a stunning picture of herself in a bikini. In the picture, the young actress has her back facing the camera. Sharing the throwback picture, Alaya wrote, "Today is one of those days when I just reaaaallly want to jump into a pool". In the picture we also get a peek at her back tattoo which is largely covered by her hair.

On the work front, Alaya F made her debut in 2020 with Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Tabu and Saif Ali Khan. She is yet to announce her next film.

