This is what Janhvi Kapoor would want to steal from Dostana 2 costar Kartik Aaryan

Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of her first horror-comedy, Roohi, opposite Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, has been in the news for all the right reasons. The actress has managed to woo her fans yet again with her performance and is being lauded for versatility. With a massive list of films lined up, she was recently out and about promoting her film Roohi while juggling between multiple shoots.
