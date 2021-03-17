Nushrratt Bharuccha looks like a sight for sore eyes in her new photoshoot

Nushrratt Bharuccha has been busy off late with a lot of projects lined up. With the busiest year of her career to look forward to Nushrratt still manages to give fashion goals to people as she has done yet again with a recent photoshoot in golden-ish wide-sleeved 90s style attire.

Nushrratt can be seen wearing a 90s esque dress that has wide sleeves. The blue beads on her dress match the blue earrings of hers. With a dark blue toned eye-shadow and mascara and kajal game on point she pulls of the perfect look. With a set of teasing poses Nushrratt has pulled off the shoot for party look with elegance as she manages to look beautiful in this fresh look effortlessly.

She took to her social media handle to upload the look with the caption, "On some days my life is a party that I love dressing up for! ✨????". Nushrratt has been constantly raising her fashion game as she keeps giving people some serious fashion goals.

Nushrratt's upcoming movie list has Chhorri, Hurdang, Ram Setu, and Janhit Mein Jaari which makes it 4 in the kitty making the year a very busy one for the Chhalaang actress.

