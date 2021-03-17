Shanaya Kapoor sets the temperature soaring in black bodysuit and pants

Shanaya Kapoor is a sensation among the youth. Her sense of style and fashion has been a talking point. Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter is often seen setting major fashion goals with her besties Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan and the netizens can't get enough of this trio!

Shanaya Kapoor for latest post was seen donning a noodle strapped black body suit with black utility pants and she looked all things hot and chic! She kept her makeup dewy with a nude lip and messy wavy hair. She pulled off this look with glam like no other! This is the perfect pick for a outing in the day and can be effortlessly be a pick for the night with a few gold accessories and heels. A perfect transition from sporty and chic to party babe!

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor was the assistant director in her cousin Janhvi Kapoor's movie Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl. She was also seen in the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives produced by Karan Johar starring her mom Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Seema Khan and Neelam as leading ladies.

