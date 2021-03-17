Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor returns to LA to complete her film schooling

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is getting ready for her Bollywood debut in the next two years. Unlike her mom and sister Janhvi, Khushi has decided to be a trained actor.
Says her proud father Boney Kapoor, “Khushi finished a course in cinema in Los Angeles before the lockdown. During the lockdown, she was here with us in Mumbai. Now, she has gone back again to LA to do another cinema course.”
