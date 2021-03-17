Vir Das joins Judd Apatow’s mega directorial project The Bubble for Netflix

Vir Das is sure going places, after his impressive stint in Whiskey Cavalier. The actor is now been roped in for a key part in Judd Apatow’s next directorial, The Bubble. Apatow is a comedy genre genius having given stellar films including his directorial Knocked Up, 40-Year-Old Virgin, Trainwreck and has also produced films and series including Girls, Anchorman, The Big Sick, Begin Again, Superbad, Pineapple Express, and many others.
Das is part of a mega cast in Apatow’s directorial which he is also producing. The show boasts of a huge comedy cast including Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal, and Peter Serafinowicz.
The feature is a comedy about a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble inside a hotel and are attempting to finish a studio franchise film.
