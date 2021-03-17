Dharmendra to take COVID-19 vaccine this week, recommends it to all

The legendary Dharmendra , who has been locked way in his farmhouse during the pandemic, is all set to step out for the Covid-19 vaccination.

“I recommend it to all, specially the elders. If we must stop this terrible virus social distancing and the vaccination are the only way out. I am very saddened to see people in Mumbai not wearing their masks, not following Covid-19 guidelines. By pretending that the pandemic is gone, it won’t go away. We must continue to be very careful,” says Dharmendra.

During the last one year when he has been isolated at his farmhouse, the actor has not met any member of his family.

“I miss being with my loved ones. Lekin akele rehne ka bhi apna maza hai (there is something to be said about being on your own). I write a lot of poetry. I listen to music. I spend my time gardening. It’s been a peaceful time. I’ve enjoyed the time I had to myself,” says the actor.

