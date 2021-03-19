Rakhi Sawant shares pictures from her childhood days; says she has seen ups and downs in life

Rakhi Sawant is well known for her controversial statements and acts. She was last seen in the Bigg Boss 14 house and was one of the strongest contestants. She even made it to the top five. Recently, Rakhi revealed her innocent and cute side as she shared pictures from her childhood.

She showed her progression from a child to now. Sharing the pictures, Rakhi wrote, "Childhood journey till now I’m so happy I have seen ups and downs in and life so happy please comment on my childhood pictures".

One of the pictures was from the time she was a toddler and one picture seems to be from the time she must have been 3 or 4 years old. She also shared a picture which seems to be from her college days.

While inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rakhi Sawant opened up about her personal life including her marriage with Ritesh and her mother’s illness. She was overwhelmed when she had opened up about her mother's cancer treatment. After stepping out of the house, her first post was dedicated to her mother. Rakhi also mentioned how Salman Khan has promised all help for her mother's cancer treatment and how she would remain indebted to him.

