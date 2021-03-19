Rakhi Sawant shares pictures from her childhood days; says she has seen ups and downs in life

Rakhi Sawant is well known for her controversial statements and acts. She was last seen in the Bigg Boss 14 house and was one of the strongest contestants. She even made it to the top five. Recently, Rakhi revealed her innocent and cute side as she shared pictures from her childhood.
She showed her progression from a child to now. Sharing the pictures, Rakhi wrote, "Childhood journey till now I’m so happy I have seen ups and downs in and life so happy please comment on my childhood pictures".
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)
One of the pictures was from the time she was a toddler and one picture seems to be from the time she must have been 3 or 4 years old. She also shared a picture which seems to be from her college days.
ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant and brother Rakesh Sawant accused of fraud, FIR filed in Delhi
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply