Rana Daggubati shares how the Elephants helped him perform on the sets of Haathi Mere Saathi

Rana Daggubati feels blessed to have gotten the opportunity to work with elephants so closely, in the lap of nature in the deep jungles across Kerala and in Thailand during the filming of Eros International's, Haathi Mere Saathi. The experience has changed him forever as a person, learning so much from nature, especially the elephants. There's so much to learn from these gentle giants who not just give back to the eco-system but are also a fine example of loyalty and friendship.

The trilingual is directed by Prabhu Solomon, an expert on wildlife. Rana plays the protagonist in this adventure drama also starring Pulkit Samrat, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain.

Speaking about working so closely with elephants, Rana said, "Once you're friends with the elephant, he or she is helping you doing half of the things. I play a character who lives in the wild. Just like you build a bond with your co-actor you build a bond with the elephant. Once you build that bond and relationship with an elephant, then when you're performing with elephant, whether you're doing a jump or a fall or the elephant is hugging you, the elephant helps you perform. And the beauty is, as actors we might give wrong reactions but the elephant will never give a wrong reaction."

Rana also adds, "I've learnt so much by living in the forest, so close to nature and wildlife. They, especially the elephants, teach us to give back to this planet in every way possible, which we humans have forgotten somewhere down the line. This experience has changed me forever as a person."

Haathi Mere Saathi is a story inspired by multiple events and traces the narrative of a man (Rana Daggubati), who spends most of his life in the jungle, dedicated to protecting the ecosystem. 2021's first trilingual film, will release as Aranya in Telegu and as Kaadan in Tamil.

The film is produced by Eros Motion Pictures, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, an established leader in the Indian film industry with a track record of over 40 years.

So get ready to find out what makes Rana Daggubati feel in awe of the gentle giants from the trilingual Haathi Mere Saathi, releasing on 26th March in theatres near you.

