Emraan Hashmi says John Abraham is a ‘modest sex symbol’

Actors John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga released in theatres on Friday and opened at Rs. 2.82 crores on the first day. Ahead of the release of the film in theatres, both the leading actors spoke to Bollywood Hungama on the films releasing in theatres now, digital platform and being sex symbols in the industry.

Both John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi were launched by the Bhatt camp. Since the beginning, they become male sex symbols. When asked about the same and whether they shared any notes, Emraan says, “I think what’s different about John is that when you are off the set, you pretty much roam around in probably a tank top like he is roaming around right now. As much as possible, kind of make your body in a way that you can remove your shirt as many time as possible. I don’t have that kind of body yet but it is work in progress. I have taken the inspiration from him.”

John Abraham noted that it has something do with starring in Bhatt camp movies. “I think with me and the common thing that we share is – maybe it is Bhatt School of acting that we come from. There’s this untold intensity that we have, that adds a lot to the way we perform or the way we are seen on screen and I think that is far more appealing than anything else – than fancy dancing or clothes. I think we are far away from what is seen as competition and we concentrate on intensity,” he added.

“That is a modest sex symbol right there,” Emraan quipped as John responded, “No, no! I am not.”

Mumbai Saga, directed by Sanjay Gupta, is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Anuradha Gupta (White Feather Films) and Sangeeta Ahir.

