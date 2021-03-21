Hits And Misses Of The Week: Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani impress with their style; Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora fail to leave a mark

The Fashion Police is back! Every week, we pick the hits and misses of the week as celebrities are back to their work, making appearances on several occasions.

HITS OF THE WEEK:

ALIA BHATT

Alia Bhatt looked as cute as a button in a black sequin number with a red bow detail. She kept her makeup dewy with kohled eyes and messy hair!

KRITI SANON

Kriti Sanon was spotted at a restaurant in Bandra. It's the hotspot for the Bollywood folk. Kriti was seen wearing a ruched lime green midi dress. She styled the look with zebra printed heels. She kept her makeup dewy and hair in soft and messy waves.

KIARA ADVANI

Kiara was seen donning a halter, midi yellow dress. She teamed this look with a thick strapped black sling bag and strappy flats. She kept her makeup fresh and dewy- perfect for the spring season! She was channeling this easy breezy look.

JANHVI KAPOOR

For Roohi promotions, the actress was seen wearing a red hot dress with thigh-high slit and sweetheart neckline. She styled her look with dewy makeup and red hot lips and a soft wavy hair. She accessorized her look with huge diamond cuffs and teamed it with rose gold heels and ankle straps.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Deepika looked gorgeous in a white fitted dress. She kept her hair simple in soft waves and dewy makeup with bold eyes. She accessorized the look with a golden cuff around her wrist.

SARA ALI KHAN

Sara was spotted dressed in a regal black and gold embroidered Manish Malhotra lehanga from his latest couture film collection Nooraniyat. The deep cut blouse with three forth sleeves stood out with the intricacies and the zari work. She styled a heavy netted dupatta with a thick zari border that absolutely stole the show. Her makeup was gold and dewy with soft pink lips and her hair in soft, beachy waves. She accessorized her look with a maang tikka and stacked up kadas.

MISSES OF THE WEEK

MALAIKA ARORA

Malaika Arora failed to impress in her latest outfit. While the off-shoulder top’s print wasn’t very impressive, the silhouette of the shorts and the multicolored top weren't very flattering! We’ve seen her do better than this!

KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN

Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen out and about with her friend Amrita Arora but this zebra printed outfit failed to hit the chord. We've seen Kareena's glam, this just didn't do it!

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani look ethereal in Manish Malhotra collection at Lakme Fashion Week 2021

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results