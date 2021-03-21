Kangana Ranaut to launch the trailer of Thalaivi on her birthday across two cities on the same day

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi is all set to release the trailer on 23rd March, which also marks the actor's birthday. Giving the testimony of the grand scale the film is mounted upon, the trailer of Thalaivi would be launched in two cities on the same day – Chennai and Mumbai.

Talking about the trailer launch events, director Vijay said, "Thalaivi reflects the life of an inspirational icon for millions and it is a fundamental duty to do justice to the stature of the legend, hence we wanted to launch the trailer on a large scale. Jaya madam is not just an idol for the people of Tamil Nadu but a renowned personality across the nation, so we decided to launch the trailer across Chennai and Mumbai. Kangana Ji is a remarkable actor who slips into every character with the utmost ease. For Thalaivi, She has adapted the absolute mannerisms of Jaya madam that the character demanded. Vishnu Sir and Shailesh R Singh sir have been a dream to work with, backing my vision to make this huge project possible. We have waited a long time to ensure the film is delivered on the silver screen and we are cautious of all the measures we should abide by the Covid protocols, right from the trailer launch as well as the theatrical release."

Based on the life of the legendary actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa, Thalaivi makers of the film have decided to launch the trailer in a massive way across Chennai and Mumbai on 23rd March while keeping all the covid guidelines in mind.

Thalaivi, presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and Co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. Thalaivi is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu by Zee Studios on 23rd April 2021.

