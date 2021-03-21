Mumbai Saga Box Office: The John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi starrer collects Rs. 2.40 crores on Saturday

Mumbai Saga stayed over the Rs. 2 crores mark on Saturday as well with Rs. 2.40 crores coming in. It is primarily the mass belt i.e. the interiors where the film is collecting as this is also the target audience base for the film. It is requiring a lot for audiences to brave out of their home and venture into theatres, something that is apparent in the footfalls that are getting impacted, especially in the major cities.

Moreover, there have been weekend lockdown imposed in certain centers whereas night curfew has also been announced in many places. This isn’t all as 50% occupancy rule is also underway at a number of theatres and Mumbai Saga is getting hurt where there are audiences willing to step in but theatres are putting a housefull board after 50% seats being sold.

The collections so far are Rs. 5.22 crores and a biggie like Mumbai Saga definitely deserved more. Even though the reports for the film are good, especially amongst the masses who love this kind of action drama and dialoguebaazi, with presence of John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi further boosting the cause, the prevailing situation is such audiences are being conservative. One waits to see how Sunday unfolds from here.

