Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal go boating in Uttarakhand, the former says “Not on a honeymoon”

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been enjoying their marital bliss and have been giving major couple goals. The couple recently tied the knot and are currently in Uttarakhand while Varun Dhawan shoots for his project. The actor had recently posted a video of himself prepping for his role in Bhediya as he practiced his run. While the view left his fans drooling, these pictures have left us in awe of the newlyweds.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal went paddle boating together and the actor posted a couple of selfies with his ladylove. While sharing a few cute moments with his wife on social media, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Not on a honeymoon ????”, to avoid any assumptions. Needless to say, Varun Dhawan has got his humour on point.

Take a look at his post, right here.

