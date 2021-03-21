Kareena Kapoor Khan begins her post-pregnancy weight loss journey

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been one of the major inspirations for pregnant working women and after recently delivering her second baby boy, the actress has now begun her weight loss journey. Even though Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have decided to keep their baby’s face and name away from social media, the fans are eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the newest addition of their family.

Sharing a picture on her Instagram story, Kareena Kapoor Khan informed her fans that she has now begun her weight loss journey. Having seen her workout videos from after delivering Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan will surely be giving us some major fitness goals. The actress is usually accompanied by Amrita Arora to the gym where the two have an intense workout session.

Take a look at her Instagram story.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

