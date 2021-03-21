Rani Mukerji reveals why she fell in love with husband Aditya Chopra

Birthday girl Rani Mukerji has always been a very private person. Apart from work-related events, the actress is not on any social media platforms, much like her husband Aditya Chopra. After being married to him for a few years, the couple has a daughter called Adira and the baby has been kept away from the limelight. Rani Mukerji never reveals the details of her relationship with Aditya Chopra, but on certain occasions, she does like to reveal a few facts.

Speaking to another portal, Rani Mukerji revealed why she fell in love with Aditya Chopra in the first place. She said that she loves the fact that Aditya is a private person. After being in the industry for so long, Rani Mukerji feels that keeping some time to themselves is very important. The actress has also said that she is a family-oriented person and after coming back home from work, she needs to be with her family so falling in love with him was inevitable because both of them like to preserve their privacy.

Rani Mukerji further said that she would not have been in love with Aditya Chopra had he been anything like Karan Johar because he has a huge social media presence. Rani says she is glad that after wrapping work at the studio, Aditya Chopra comes back home to her.

