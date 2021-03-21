Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she regrets not calling out the director for mistreating her

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will soon be seen in an intimate conversation with Oprah Winfrey. The actress has recently published her memoir called Unfinished and has spoken in detail about her journey in the entertainment business. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shot for this interview just days after her friend Meghan Markle had a shocking discussion with Oprah Winfrey regarding her royal title, life in the palace, and more.

In her memoir, Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke about being uncomfortable during a dance sequence and the director did not help at all. The actress was looked down upon for not getting the moves right, and even though she didn’t say anything at that point, she quit the film soon after. During her conversation with Oprah, she said that she regrets not calling the director out in the open. Speaking about her upbringing, she said, “I was told to have an opinion in a room that disagreed with me. I was always encouraged to have a voice.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas then went on to express her fears back then and said, “I was so scared. I was new in the entertainment business and girls are always told that 'you don't want to get a reputation of being hard to work with.' So I worked within the system.”

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas recalls how her mother Madhu Chopra played an important role in settling her down with Nick Jonas

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results