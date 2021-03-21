Taapsee Pannu is working on her ‘cover drive’ for Shabaash Mithu; Shahid Kapoor calls her posture ‘sharp’

Actress Taapsee Pannu has been training for her next titled Shabaash Mithu. The film stars the actress as Indian Cricketer Mithali Raj. For the movie, the actress has been training really hard.

In a series of Instagram posts, the actress shared pictures from her cricket training. She posted a photo doing the cover drive and captioned it, "Taking the cover drive literally!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Shahid Kapoor posted a comment calling it 'sharp'. The actor is also starring in a cricket movie, a remake of Nani's Jersey.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios, directed by Rahul Dholakia, and written by Priya Aven, Shabaash Mithu is the inspiring tale of the captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, Mithali Raj. An inspiration to billions of young girls in the country, her life is now all set to be documented on the silver screen in this biopic.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu opens up about Mathias Boe, says she wanted to date outside the industry

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results