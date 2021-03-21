Taapsee Pannu is working on her ‘cover drive’ for Shabaash Mithu; Shahid Kapoor calls her posture ‘sharp’

Actress Taapsee Pannu has been training for her next titled Shabaash Mithu. The film stars the actress as Indian Cricketer Mithali Raj. For the movie, the actress has been training really hard.
In a series of Instagram posts, the actress shared pictures from her cricket training. She posted a photo doing the cover drive and captioned it, "Taking the cover drive literally!”
Shahid Kapoor posted a comment calling it 'sharp'. The actor is also starring in a cricket movie, a remake of Nani's Jersey.
