Tiger Shroff gets nostalgic while prepping for Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff made his debut in Bollywood with the film, Heropanti. Now, the actor is all set to start shoot for the second part of the film where the actor began his journey.

A source close to the actor shared, "There's a piece of great news for all of Tiger's fans, he is starting his prep for his shoot of the sequel to his much-loved debut film, Heropanti. He will start with the readings of the script soon, he has been preparing for the shoot, going on zoom calls and brainstorming for ideas so he's broadly just focusing on the project now."

The source added, "Tiger has been getting super nostalgic because he just remembers the time he was starting out, working so hard for his debut and all the nervousness he felt but the way he was welcomed and the love he received after Heropanti, makes him motivated to work harder for this one."

Tiger Shroff has multiple franchises as he will be seen next in Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4.

ALSO READ: AR Rahman and Mehboob join the team of Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results