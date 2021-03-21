Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani look ethereal in Manish Malhotra collection at Lakme Fashion Week 2021 

Manish Malhotra knows how to celebrate the grandeur of a wedding and his latest couture, bridal collection presented by NEXA at the joint phygital seasonless FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week March 16 -21, had everything a bridal couple longs for on the most important day of their lives.

The showstoppers were the stunning Kiara Advani and the very dapper Kartik Aaryan. Kiara looked magnificent in a shimmering silver gown with impressive cutouts and a silver sheer, long shoulder train. Kartik was at his dapper best in a black, bundhgala jacket with three silver reindeers embroidered, which was perfectly teamed with an asymmetric ink kurta and slim pants.

Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki commented“At NEXA, our aim to provide our customers with inspiring moments has led us to create experiences that are beyond just automobiles. Each season that we have joined hands with Lakmé Fashion Week has been enriching and rewarding. This year at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week, we’ve partnered with the most incredible Indian fashion designer and industry leader, Manish Malhotra. The collection which he unveiled for this year’s NEXA show, beautifully weaves the transient nature of time and portrays the joyful celebration of moments. This season NEXA showcased the S-Cross at the FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week. The New Refined S-Cross stands for everything sophisticated and powerful and is ready to take you on unexplored paths and become an active lifestyle essential.”

“I wanted to bring together a new composition that is balanced in its heterogeneous elements much like the NEXA colours, where everything exists. The collection is created on the ethos of tradition but inspired by the present, the new world. A collection that sits firmly with the pandemic-induced preferences but also relatable to our aesthetics and our loyalists. We need to re-write the idea of design, which is not bound to a similar thread of uniformity. Each garment is a new and individual visual expression and explores the possibility of a free monologue, thus establishing a discerning connection with the wearer,” explained Manish Malhotra.

The collection was a splendid luxurious symphony of colours that played their medley of hues gently through the ensembles. It was a mixture of sumptuous sorbet and blush shades, as vibrant pink moved gracefully with serene lilac, and then blossomed into grey-blue and royal beige-gold. Powder blue played a major role, while metallic gold-silver shimmered and monochrome black and white brought an end to the colour card.

The fabrics matched the variety of colours as pure two-toned silks and Dupion silks, vied for attention with gold silks, sheer organzas, lush crepes and elegant tissue fabrics.

Manish’s bridal offering has always pushed the creative limits and this season it had a marked fashion-forward appeal, when oversized jackets and colour-blocked lehengas were part of the amazing range. Keeping the traditional bridal wear couples also happy with some timeless heritage offerings, Manish unveiled the ever-popular Kalidar kurtas, the diaphanous lehengas, dramatic gowns, swirling shararas, kurtas, palazzos, striking jackets and of course, the much sought after traditional dupattas.

Women’s bridal wear was luxuriously opulent with silver and gold gowns, backless and buttonless cholis, while the magnificent lehenga, choli and dupatta trios were creations that brides can only dream of. The sensational gowns were adorned with mini capes, while floor-kissing ornate robes, swirling kurtas and kurtis with cropped, flowing pants added to the beauty of the collection.

Completing the bridal wear looks, the collection was aptly accessorised by Manish Malhotra Jewellery that added that final touch of perfect sartorial elegance. Handcrafted completely in pure gold, the jewellery dazzled with flat cut diamonds, gorgeous rubies, majestic pearls and magnificent Russian and Zambian emeralds.

For men’s wear, Manish offered a variety of jackets with beaded lapels or silver shawl collars. He teamed the conventional or jodhpuri jackets with kurtas and added discreet, animal motif embroidery for the Sherwanis.

Manish Malhotra’s exquisite line of bridal wear and jewellery presented by NEXA, embraces the glorious beauty of life during the coming festive season and will definitely be coveted by stylish bridal couples.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan spotted on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, looks dapper dressed in the traditional Rajasthani outfit

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results