Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan keeps it summery in white crop top with beige skater skirt and blazer

Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan is leaving no chance to raise the fashion bar high with her back to back classic looks. While it is unknown whether she will also make her way to the films, she has already become quite popular on Instagram. Just like other star kids, she also made her account public just few months ago.

In her recent post, she was seen making another classic statement where she was seen posing in an off-white crop top adorned with biege skater skirt. She teamed it with a check design beige pink blazer. The blazer added a sassy look to the casual attire. She wore a bucket hat to complete the summery look.

She completed the look with dewy makeup base, lots of highlighter, blush cheeks, and lashed up eyes and nude lip gloss. She accessorised her look with multi strand necklace and black hat.

Anjini Dhawan is the daughter of Varun Dhawan’s cousin Siddharth Dhawan!

