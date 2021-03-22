Priyanka Chopra Jonas trolled for saying that her father ‘sang’ in a mosque

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been one of the few actresses who have managed to stay in the news for multiple reasons. From being trolled for her outfits to her statements, to her accent, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been a sport while dealing with these things. However, her recent statement regarding her knowledge on Islam during Oprah Winfrey’s interview, has gone viral and the netizens are not pleased.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will next be seen speaking to Oprah Winfrey and will discuss her memoir Unfinished in detail. During her conversation with the American host, Priyanka Chopra said, “With the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well. I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it”. The netizens trolled her for the lack of her knowledge on the subject while others made no delay in reeling out the memes.

Take a look at the video, right here.

"My dad used to sing in a Mosque, I was aware of Islam"-Priyanka Chopra rjsjdjsjesiwj pic.twitter.com/ZtePuBw5Ly

— . (@BIHTWA) March 20, 2021

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will next be seen in Matrix 4.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she regrets not calling out the director for mistreating her

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results