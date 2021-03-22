Priyanka Chopra Jonas trolled for saying that her father ‘sang’ in a mosque

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been one of the few actresses who have managed to stay in the news for multiple reasons. From being trolled for her outfits to her statements, to her accent, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been a sport while dealing with these things. However, her recent statement regarding her knowledge on Islam during Oprah Winfrey’s interview, has gone viral and the netizens are not pleased.
"My dad used to sing in a Mosque, I was aware of Islam"-Priyanka Chopra rjsjdjsjesiwj pic.twitter.com/ZtePuBw5Ly
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will next be seen in Matrix 4.
