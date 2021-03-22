Jennifer Winget looks ritzy flaunting her BVLGARI Serpenty bag dressed in mono printed floral pantsuit

Jennifer Winget’s style game can only be defined as elite and classy. Being one of the best-dressed actresses from the television industry, Jennifer Winget manages to leave us all enthralled with her social media posts. While she had taken a small break from social media during the lockdown, the actress has been doing multiple photoshoots and the recent one has left us love-struck. With her girl-next-door-like style, Jennifer Winget takes her fashion statements a notch higher with every single post.

In her recent posts, she is seen dressed in a black and white mono printed floral printed pantsuit. With her makeup being minimal and on the shades of nude, Jennifer Winget’s highlight accessory was her latest lilac-coloured BVLGARI Serpenty bag. She couldn’t help but strike multiple poses with the bag and kept her jewellery minimal. With sleek straight hair, Jennifer Winget’s look exudes boss lady energy like no other.

Take a look at her pictures.

On the work front, Jennifer Winget will next be seen in Code M 2.

