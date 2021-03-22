Deepika Padukone makes a statement in pairing crop top with green leather pants and Air Jordans worth over Rs. 1 lakh

Deepika Padukone has been out and about town! She has been dropping looks and making appearances and painting the town red with her impeccable style and fashion!

In her latest Instagram post, she he was seen donning a gorgeous monochrome outfit and we can't help but fawn over it! She was seen dressed in a backless green Jacquemus cropped top worth Rs. 19,573 (USD 270) with wide leg deep green leather pants from Dodo Bar Or worth Rs. 71,552 (USD 978). She paired the look with a green Nike Air Jordans 1 worth Rs. 14,495. The total cost of the entire look is Rs. 1,05,620. This look is the perfect combination of sporty, chic and fashionable! She kept her makeup simple with defined eyes and soft beachy waves. The look was styled by Shaleena Nathani.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in 83 alongside her husband Ranveer Singh which is set to release on June 4, 2021. She will also be seen Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and the release date is yet to decided. The actress will star in The Intern remake and Shakun Batra’s next.

Deepika will be teaming up with Prabhas for Nag Ashwin's upcoming directorial which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will star in and produce the remake of the Hollywood film The Intern.

