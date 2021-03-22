Sophie Choudry poses in a red bikini; says there was a time she would freak out about wearing a bikini

Sophie Choudry often shares stunning pictures of herself on her Instagram feed. Most often she shares fitness videos and flaunts her curves in bikini pictures. However, the actress reveals that she was not always this confident of her body and that there was a time when she would freak out about wearing a bikini.

Sophie recently appeared on the cover of Global Spa in which she is seen posing in a red two piece bikini on a beach. In another post, she shared the picture and shared a message on body positivity. “A lot of people probably think I was always this body confident.. Truth be told, when I was asked to wear a bikini back in the MTV days, it would totally freak me out.. to the point of wanting to quit!! I felt everyone around me was skinny & here I was, full of curves, flaws & superficial confidence. It took years for me to understand how important it is to love yourself, to work on your physical and mental health & to accept that the most glorious thing about me, is that I’m unique..as we all are."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry)

“Even now, on some days I feel fitter/happier/prettier than on others but I embrace it all & just get back on track. None of us are perfect, we all have our insecurities, but try to be kind to yourself and you will see how even your flaws become beautiful because quite frankly, being perfect is boring,” she further said.

ALSO READ: Sophie Choudry is all about hotness in red bikini during Maldives vacation

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results