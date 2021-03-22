Sanjay Dutt reveals his new look; calls his hairstylist a genius

Sanjay Dutt is one man many names, from Raghu to Kancha Cheena to Adheera all the iconic characters have had one thing in common, the person who portrayed them all flawlessly. He pulls off the characters effortlessly and it all narrows down to one important factor that seperates him from the rest, he is always involved with team when it comes down to deciding his character's look.

In a recent picture shared by the veteran actor Sanjay Dutt can be seen yet again taking on a new avatar. He can be seen with a French beard and nicely trimmed hair. Putting on sunglasses and the ever present lal tilak, Sanjay seems to have dialed back the years with his look and his stylist can be seen spraying some kind of hair spray to give his hair an enhanced look.

"Genius at work! Thank you @shariqahemad84 for always being with me & for the new look," the actor captioned the post appreciating the hairstylist.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has three releases this year. He will be seen in the film Shamshera which is scheduled to be released on June 25. KGF Chapter 2 and Prithviraj will have a theatrical release on July 16 and November 5 respectively.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt spends quality time with his family, wife Maanayata Dutt shares a picture

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results