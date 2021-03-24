Adarsh Gourav bags the Rising Star award for The White Tiger at the prestigious Asian World Film Festival

Adarsh Gourav, the breakout star of The White Tiger is finding incredible amounts of international acclaim. After being nominated in the lead category of the soon to be held BAFTA and Film Independent Spirit Awards, the actor has now been conferred with the Rising Star Award by the Asian World Film Festival.
The festival which took place virtually owing to the pandemic has an illustrious panel of jury including Oscar nominated producer Gil Netter (Life of Pi, The Blind Side), Oscar winning screenwriter David Seidler (The King’s speech), award winning director Jean Marc Vallee (Dallas Buyers Club, Big Little Lies), director Lulu Wang, Actress Lucy Liu, director Tabrez Noorani and several others. Adarsh now joins the likes of Justin Chon, Awkwafina, Sareum Srey Moch, who have been the past recipients of this award.
Adarsh has been on a non stop spree of accolades for his incredible portrayal of Balram Halwai in the Netflix production which released earlier this year.
