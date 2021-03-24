Aamir Khan tests positive for COVID-19

The number of Coronavirus cases in the country has been at a peak. While people are maintaining precautions and following the protocols, it is difficult to know who will contract the virus next. After Kartik Aaryan tested positive for COVID-19, Aamir Khan has been reported to test positive as well. The actor had recently quit social media a day after his birthday because he wasn’t very active there.
Here's wishing Aamir Khan a speedy recovery.
