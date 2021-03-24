Aamir Khan tests positive for COVID-19

The number of Coronavirus cases in the country has been at a peak. While people are maintaining precautions and following the protocols, it is difficult to know who will contract the virus next. After Kartik Aaryan tested positive for COVID-19, Aamir Khan has been reported to test positive as well. The actor had recently quit social media a day after his birthday because he wasn’t very active there.

Currently, home quarantined, Aamir Khan’s spokesperson has confirmed the news. He said, “Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”

Here's wishing Aamir Khan a speedy recovery.

