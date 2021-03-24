Sanjay Dutt gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, shares picture 

Celebrities are now getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. With the new announcement, from April onwards, people above 45 will also be eligible to get their shots. Actors Dharmendra, Hema Malini, and Sharmila Tagore have already received their first dose of vaccination, respectively. Now, Sanjay Dutt has confirmed getting one too.

Sharing a picture on Tuesday, Sanjay Dutt revealed, "Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine center. I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them & their hard work. Jai Hind!"

Last year in August, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with cancer. Following that, he took a break from work for medical treatment. In October 2020, he informed that he was getting better. In November, the actor resumed work!

Other Indian film celebrities who recently got vaccinated were Mohanlal, Paresh Rawal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Anupam Kher, Satish Shah, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan, and Johny Lever.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will next star in KGF: Chapter 2 and Shamshera.

