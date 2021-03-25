Sonam Kapoor shares throwback pictures on mother Sunita Kapoor’s birthday; says she hopes to see and hug her soon

Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor turns a year older today. On the special occasion Sonam shared a heartwarming note and photos with her mother on Instagram. Sonam is currently living in London with her husband Anand Ahuja while her mother lives with her father Anil Kapoor in Mumbai.

On Thursday morning, Sonam shared multiple pictures with her mother including one from her childhood days. Sharing the pictures, Sonam borrowed lines from a short poem written by Karl Fuchs. "Mother is such a simple word, but to me there's meaning seldom heard. For everything I am today, my mother's love showed me the way.' KARL FUCHS. Love you mama, I hope I see you and hug you soon,” she wrote.

"Miss you and love you lots. Happy happy birthday!" the actress further added in her post.

Anil Kapoor too shared a lovely note for his wife and pictures with her while wishing her on social media. "To the love of my life, @kapoor.sunita From travelling in 3rd class train compartments to local buses to rickshaws to kali peeli taxis; from flying economy to business to first class; from roughing it out in small dingy hotels in villages like Karaikudi down South to staying in a tent in Leh Ladakh…We have done it all with a smile on our faces and love in our hearts. These are just some of the million reasons I love you…You are the reason behind my smile and you are why our journey together has been so happy and fulfilled. I feel blessed to have you as my soul mate and partner for life, today, everyday and forever …Happy Birthday…Love You Always…,” he wrote.

