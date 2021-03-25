Sonam Kapoor shares throwback pictures on mother Sunita Kapoor’s birthday; says she hopes to see and hug her soon

Sonam Kapoor's mother Sunita Kapoor turns a year older today. On the special occasion Sonam shared a heartwarming note and photos with her mother on Instagram. Sonam is currently living in London with her husband Anand Ahuja while her mother lives with her father Anil Kapoor in Mumbai.
On Thursday morning, Sonam shared multiple pictures with her mother including one from her childhood days. Sharing the pictures, Sonam borrowed lines from a short poem written by Karl Fuchs. "Mother is such a simple word, but to me there's meaning seldom heard. For everything I am today, my mother's love showed me the way.' KARL FUCHS. Love you mama, I hope I see you and hug you soon,” she wrote.
"Miss you and love you lots. Happy happy birthday!" the actress further added in her post.
