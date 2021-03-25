Aditi Rao Hydari’s printed bralette and skirt set worth Rs. 40,000 is perfect mehendi ceremony outfit

Aditi Rao Hydari has oftenset fashion and style. She has impressed the audience with her film choices and she never fails to charm us with her beauty. The actress has been dropping some new looks and we are impressed with her ethereal beauty.

In recent times, the actress posed for designer Punit Balana's Mandana collection. Aditi Rao looked absolutely gorgeous in her floral bralette with green and pink palm leaves skirt. It has striking hues of pink and purple. She paired the look with mint coin work sheer cape with intricate resham work. The outfit is worth Rs. 40,000.

She styled her outfit with kundan and pearl jewelry and kadas. This easy breezy summery look is perfect mehendi ceremony during this wedding season. Her dewy, fresh makeup is to die for with soft wavy hair.

On the professional front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen Girl On The Train also starring Parineeti Chopra. She will next star in Netflix's Ajeeb Daastaans.

