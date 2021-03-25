Amrita Arora’s house party graced by Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and more

Last night, the B-townies were having a gala time at Amrita Arora’s house party. Amrita Arora hosted a lavish dinner party yesterday and the stars were dressed to the T. From clicking selfies to sharing the best smiles, the group certainly enjoyed the night. Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Seema Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla and more joined the party.
Also Read: Check out Arjun Kapoor’s cross-dressing act in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply