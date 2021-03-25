Amrita Arora’s house party graced by Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and more

Last night, the B-townies were having a gala time at Amrita Arora’s house party. Amrita Arora hosted a lavish dinner party yesterday and the stars were dressed to the T. From clicking selfies to sharing the best smiles, the group certainly enjoyed the night. Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Seema Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla and more joined the party.

The actors were seen posing for multiple pictures together and Arjun Kapoor clicked a group selfie featuring all of the guests. Even though the stars were dressed casually for the night, the class and posh ambience did the job. After the pictures went viral, the netizens couldn’t help but miss Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The couple couldn’t attend since they became parents a little over a month ago. Take a look at their pictures, right here.

Also Read: Check out Arjun Kapoor’s cross-dressing act in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results