Kareena Kapoor Khan misses London, shares throwback picture with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Karisma Kapoor

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan cam't wait to go back to London once situation gets better. The mommy of two sons took to Instagram on Sunday to share a family photo from her last trip to London.

In the picture, you see her husband Saif Ali Khan, elder son Taimur Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, mother Babita Kapoor, and Karisma's kids Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapoor striking a pose. She wrote, "Always better together PS: London, I can't wait to be back."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son on February 21. Though both are seen out and about in Mumbai, they are being tight lipped about their second son's name.

ALSO READ: Filmfare Awards 2021: Saif Ali Khan wins Best Supporting Actor award for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior; thanks Ajay Devgn and Om Raut

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results