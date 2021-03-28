Filmfare Awards 2021: Om Raut bags Best Director award for Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior 

Filmmaker Om Raut has directed 2 movies in his career (Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior) and both have been award winning, and shattered all box office records. All eyes are on his next, the magnum opus Adipurush with Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.

Om Raut entered the world of filmmaking with nothing but dreams, talent, and a sheer grit to survive. And boy survive he did! After shattering box office records and winning accolades with awards and film festivals with his Marathi directorial debut, Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush, Om Raut finally got his big Bollywood debut with Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior.

The actual unsung warrior in the entire scenario is Raut, who patiently waited for over 3 years for his vision to come alive on the big screen, making the coveted Filmfare Best Director award, his second one as he won Best Debut Director for Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush (Marathi film) as well, even more special. Speaking on the award that he received last night, Om says, “I have nothing but gratitude in my heart right now. Gratitude for Mr. Devgn, who gave me the opportunity to come and unravel the story that I wanted to tell and stood behind me like a rock. I am grateful to the cast and crew of Tanhaji for sharing the dream with me, and for their unwavering faith in me and the film. I am also thankful for my family, my parents and my wife, and of course, the jury of Filmfare Awards 2021. There is a famous quote by the man behind the most magical cinema, Walt Disney, and this is something that my father always told me as a child, that ‘If You Can Dream It, You Can Do it.’ I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey. ”

