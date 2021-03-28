Filmfare Awards 2021: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan receives his father’s awards; Ayushmann Khurrana pens heartfelt note after meeting him for the first time 

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan accepted two awards on behalf of his father at Filmfare Awards 2021 on Saturday night. Irrfan Khan was awarded Best Actor award for Angrezi Medium and a Lifetime Achievement Award, posthumously. Ayushmann Khurrana, who was also nominated in Best Actor category, met Babil Khan for the first time at the awards ceremony and penned a heartfelt note.

"This is somewhere in Bandra. But he is somewhere resting in peace. Celebrating his double win. Forever Irfan! Best Actor (male) and the lifetime achievement award," he wrote on Instagram sharing an artwork of Irrfan Khan that is somewhere in Bandra, Mumbai.

Ayushmann Khurrana added that Babil Khan is a beautiful boy and wrote, "I had the honour of presenting this @filmfare award to @babil.i.k. Met this beautiful boy for the first time. Would see him do well in future."

"We artistes are a unique species. We have our vulnerabilities and imaginations and theories. We rely on observations and experiences. We live and die a thousand deaths on the celluloid or on stage. But the power of those performances makes us immortal," Ayushmann concluded his message.

Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020 after his prolonged battle with neuroendocrine tumour. His last film was Angrezi Medium starring Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal. It was helmed by Homi Adajania.

