Prince Narula gives sweet kiss to wife Yuvika Chaudhary in these romantic pictures 

Reality TV personality Prince Narula and actress Yuvika Chaudhary have been blissfully married for sometime. Prince took to Instagram recently to share loved-up pictures with his wife.

Along with a cheesy caption, Narula shared photos of himself sharing a passionate kiss with his wife. He wrote, “Happy kiss day baby, @yuvikachaudhary. Pata hai aaj kiss day nahi hai par mann kar raha tha toh likh diya (I know that it’s not Kiss Day today but I felt like so wrote it). Love you.”

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary got married in 2018 after meeting each other on the reality show Bigg Boss. He won MTV Roadies Season 12 and MTV Splitsvilla Season 8 along with Bigg Boss season 9.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Prince Yuvika Narula (@princenarula)

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results