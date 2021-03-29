Alaya F to star in debut music video ‘Aaj Sajeya’, looks resplendent in bridal ensemble

March 29, 2021

Having made her impressive Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman, the young and effervescent actor is back for second screen outing, looking resplendent in a bridal ensemble. Alaya F will make her debut in a music video releasing on March 30.

The song is titled 'Aaj Sajeya' and the video is directed by filmmaker Punit Malhotra under the umbrella of Dharma 2.0 productions.

Alaya F was spotted on the sets donning a gorgeous bridal avatar! "Save the date! Mera Special Day.. 30th March. Coming, na? #AajSajeya." she wrote in a post few days ago. The song has been sung by Goldie Sohel.

Alaya F recently won Best Female Debut at Filmfare Awards 2021 for her performance in Jawaani Jaaneman. The actress is yet to announce her second film.

