Shanaya Kapoor sizzles in leopard print off-shoulder bodysuit

Shanaya Kapoor is making her way to Bollywood. ver since she has made her Instagram account public, her posts are exquisite and her style is pretty good.

On Sunday, Shanaya shared a post of herself in a leopard print off-shoulder bodysuit. She was wearing a towel on her head. She captioned the picture, "self care is the best care."

Talking about her makeup, she added a smokey touch to her eyes and kept her base. Her look is styled by Sheefa Gilani.

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor will start shooting her debut film under Dharma Productions from July onwards.

