Jannat Zubair shows her dance moves with brother Ayaan and Awez Darbar on Vijay’s ‘Vaathi Coming’

Jannat Zubair, the popular TV and social media star, continues to document her life on social media with all the entertaining content. She posts reels with fellow creators, her brother Ayaan Zubair and even shares some glimpses from her work.

Recently, Jannat Zubair shared a reel on Instagram where she was grooving on the song ‘Vaathi Coming’, the popular track from. superstar Vijay's film Master. She was dancing with another social media star Awez Darbar. Her little brother Ayaan also joined the grooving session to make it more amazing! Jannat wore a pair of black skirt and black top whereas Awez and Ayaan wore tracksuits.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jannat Zubair Rahmani (@jannatzubair29)

On the work front, Jannat Zubair's new music video 'Lehja' is releasing on April 2 featuring Mr. Faisu.

Also Read: Jannat Zubair shows her carefree dance moves on Darshan Raval and Neeti Mohan’s song ‘Vilayati Sharaab’

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results