Jannat Zubair shows her dance moves with brother Ayaan and Awez Darbar on Vijay’s ‘Vaathi Coming’

Jannat Zubair, the popular TV and social media star, continues to document her life on social media with all the entertaining content. She posts reels with fellow creators, her brother Ayaan Zubair and even shares some glimpses from her work.
On the work front, Jannat Zubair's new music video 'Lehja' is releasing on April 2 featuring Mr. Faisu.
