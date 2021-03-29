Holi 2021: Bollywood celebrities celebrate at home with family; some refresh old memories with throwback pictures

Indians across the world celebrate Holi-the festival of colours-today. However, this year the celebrations would not be as grand as it used to be in the pre-pandemic world. Owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country in the past few weeks, people have been asked to limit their celebrations to their houses and to not gather in large numbers.

Bollywood celebrities who otherwise have parties in the city have also been confined to their households and celebrating the festival with their near and dear ones.

From Karan Johar celebrating the day with his kids to couples Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal and Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh indulging in some festive fun, here’s how celebs are celebrating the festival. While some others are sharing throwback pictures and refreshing good old memories.Take a look:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ananya ???????? (@ananyapanday)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

No bigger joy than festivities with those who are a part of you ❤️#HoliHappiness #StaySafe #FamilyFun pic.twitter.com/GAhdnuLzPw

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 29, 2021

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor is focussed on a ladoo in this throwback Holi picture with mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results