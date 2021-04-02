How Bollywood makes a mark in Korean dramas and movies

The Hallyu craze in India has been intensified by the 10-month lockdown last year. Netflix definitely came to the aid of many as it had many old and new titles to whet the appetite of Indians. Now K-dramas have become the norm rather than an exception if you consider the consumption history of people in India in the last couple of months. But did you know these shows or movies have made many references to Bollywood? Mahatma Gandhi has been referred to in most movies but we aren't talking about the global figures here. It's all Bollywood. Let us enlighten you here…

3 Idiots poster in Welcome to Waikiki

Watch it on – Netflix

Aamir Khan is very popular in South-Asian countries apart from India and China. South Korea it seems is equally in love with him. In this web show, posters of 3 Idiots can be found at many places from a filmmaker's office to bus stands.

Konde Intern

Watch it on – Netflix

The manager of a firm speaks to someone from India and guess who he is it? Mr. Rancho! Ranchordas Chanchad from 3 Idiots again. That's not all…it is followed by a Bollywood style song and dance routine to sell vegetarian noodles.

Tunak Tunak Tun – You Are Beautiful

Watch it on: YouTube

Daler Mehendi had once revealed that his song ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ is hugely popular in South Korea. That isn't false at all as BTS's RM too sang it once. It also finds a place in a lot of Korean Dramas. In You Are Beautiful, Park Shin-Hye even danced to the song.

Crazy Kiya Re – Que Sera Sera

Watch it on – Viki

Que Sera Sera decided to have Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's ‘Crazy Kiya Re’ song from Dhoom 2 to set the mood for a market.

It might be quite shocking to note that India or rather Bollywood finds a lot of representation elsewhere. Even in the Kdrama world!

